Barbara Ann Ryan 1947 - 2026

Barbara Ann Ryan, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2026. Barb was born October 14, 1947, in Portland, Oregon, to parents Howard and Vivian Wolter. She moved to Rockaway, Oregon, from Portland and had many happy childhood memories living above the skating rink. Barb always had a love for the beach.

Barb moved to Willamina, Oregon, in her eighth-grade year and met her husband, Steve. They dated until she married her partner and love of her life on March 11, 1967. After Steve joined the Air Force, they moved to Vandenberg AFB, where their son, Steve, was born. Their daughter, Amy, was born in Hermiston, Oregon, where they lived for three years. In 1973, Barb and the family moved to McMinnville, Oregon, and lived in the same house for over 50 years.

The companionship and joy shared in 59 years of marriage with Steve is admired and envied. The focus of Barb’s life was family. Being a mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother was so natural to her, and it was not a burden. Her love was extended beyond her family, and so many people over the years thought of her as a mom. Barb would pray for everyone and blessed more lives than anyone could know.

Barb leaves behind her husband, Steve Ryan Sr.; her son, Steve Ryan Jr. (Bethany); her daughter, Amy Ryan-Smithmier (Billy); and the joy of her heart, grandsons, Zack Aker (Sara), Ryan Aker, Steve Ryan III (McKenzie), and Jake Ryan; and great-grandson, Quinton Aker.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the Unionvale Countryside Church, 18725 S.E. Wallace Rd. Dayton OR 97114. Private burial will be at Willamette National Cemetery.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com