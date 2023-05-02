Frank A. Phillips 1933 - 2026

This was Frank: a husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, and great-great grandpa, hunter, crack shot, fisherman, born farmer, apple

guy, grafter, wood cutter, and dog lover.

Frank grew up in the mountains of North Carolina, shooting squirrels and rabbits for food. After moving to Oregon, he became a deer hunter and a hound dog man. About 10 years ago, he drew a prong-horn antelope permit. "George" now hangs on the living room wall.

Growing up, he felled trees. By the time he was seven or eight years old, he could lay a quarter where he wanted a tree to fall and hit it

every time. His job at home was cutting wood every day to heat the family's home.

He joined the Army in 1952, and was trained to be an M.P. While stationed in Japan, he was asked to be on the pistol team. He traveled all over Japan competing in competitions. In the last competition, he came within one shot of winning and would have returned to the States to compete for the Western Command.

He loved fishing small streams for trout. We also fished Central Oregon lakes and Devils Lake. He didn't much like fish but ate them anyway because you have to eat what you catch.

Frank was a born farmer. He loved to grow things. The pine trees at the Sheridan Fishing Pond were grown from seeds he planted. Growing up, he was working in the cornfields when he was six years old. He grew the best corn you have ever eaten; all our neighbors will miss his wonderful corn. He could grow vegetables on a rock pile. We have an apple orchard with 60 trees, which he grafted and

planted. Many people in Sheridan knew the Apple Guy on Edison Street.

Frank never met a dog he couldn't make friends with. All the dog walkers knew Frank and his two rat terriers, Molly and Toby. At home, he usually had a dog or two in his lap.

He was a mill worker; worked for Boise Cascade for 15 years; had several other jobs, and retired from Liberty Homes in 1995.

He belonged to the Oregon Hunters Association, Yamhill County Sportsmen's Association, and the Chehalem Valley Sports Club.

He married Adlene Pilcher in North Carolina in 1955. They had four children, Andy, Ronda, Randall, and Margaret. They divorced, and he later married Mary Tharp Yoast in 1979.

He leaves behind his wife, Mary; daughters, Margaret (John) Weidner and Ronda Phillips; son, Andy; grandchildren, Erik Redding, Angela English, Mary Ritter, and Roy Ritter; seven great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by

his son, Randall.

Service and potluck will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, March 28, 2026,at the VFW Hall, 771 NE Main St., Willamina, Oregon.