By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • March 20, 2026 Tweet

Temporary downtown putt-putt course opens Friday for spring break

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Serendipity owner Becky Simpson decorates an Easter egg tree that marks one of the holes at the Sweet Spot miniature golf pop-up in the 1882 buildings on Galloway Street between Third and Fourth in downtown McMinnville. The course, decorated with oversized ice cream cones and sweet treats, opens at 4 p.m. today and continues daily through March 29 as something for families to do during spring break. In addition to mini golf, the attraction offers ice cream, loaded popcorn and other treats for purchase.

To give families something unique to do during spring break, Serendipity Ice Cream will host a miniature golf attraction in downtown McMinnville.

Becky Simpson, who owns Serendipity with her husband, Kevin, has set up the candy-themed, nine-hole course on the lower level and patio of the 1882 Building at Third and Galloway streets — closer to Fourth Street, since it will be near the rear of the building.

“Sweet Spot” mini golf will open at 4 p.m. Friday, March 20, the day schools let out. After that, hours will be noon to 9 p.m. daily through Sunday, March 29.

Mini golfers can play under cover for $5 per round. Also onsite will be giant Tetris and Connect Four games and a trailer selling ice cream, cotton candy, “dirty” non-alcoholic sodas with flavored syrup and cream, and “loaded popcorn,” made with layers of popcorn, syrup and candy and eaten with a fork.

Simpson, who has three mobile ice cream units in addition to the popular shop at Third and Evans streets, purchased a modular mini golf setup in 2025. She had a second set made.

She took them to a couple events she catered at, such as the Rock of Ages Fun Festival last August.

“It’s fun. It takes a little skill and luck, but anyone can do it,” she said. “It’s physical, rather than putting kids in front of a screen.”

She wants to open a year-round mini golf course, which would require a space of about 800 square feet at the right price for such a business; “the numbers need to make sense,” she said.

For now, she’s happy with a pop-up instead. She arranged for the use of the 1882 Building with owner Ginger Emrich.

“This will be something for families downtown,” said Simpson, who grew up in McMinnville. She and Kevin met in college; they have raised four children here during their 34 years of marriage. Kevin has run Simpson Electrical Heating and Air since 1999, and the couple purchased Serendipity from MV Advancements in 2020.

The ice cream shop is a popular destination for people of all ages. Many families visit after school or to celebrate milestones, she said; as do couples on dates or individuals treating themselves.

The UFO Festival and Cruising McMinnville attract the largest single-day crowds. The shop also is packed on monthly bingo nights. For the Melt Down fundraiser, Serendipity sold customized ice cream sandwiches rather than grilled cheese — 337 of them this February. “Sometimes we had to bake cookies twice a day,” she said.

Serendipity’s regular staff of 15 will work at both the ice cream shop and the mini golf attraction during spring break. “They’re excited,” she said.

She is, too. Running the ice cream business is the “most fun thing I’ve done” for work.

She recently discontinued her bookkeeping job, which she held in addition to running Serendipity. Now she keeps the books only for the ice cream shop.

Both the shop and mini golf allow her to use her creativity, she said. She enjoys choosing the ice cream flavors; about 50 in total, with two dozen available at the counter at any time, including the most popular flavors, Moose Tracks and salted caramel.

All the ice cream is Oregon-made, while the cones are prepared in the shop. Simpson said she would like to make ice cream in-house, as well.

Lately, she has been creating other types of decorative confections — giant gumdrops, candy bars, s’mores, ice cream sandwiches, a huge candy ring — to adorn the mini golf course.

In addition to the pop-up Sweet Spot attraction, Simpson said her mini golf courses are available to rent for parties and events. People also can book one of the ice cream trailers, which are called Very Vanilla, Mint Chip and Neo.

Reservations for either are available by emailing mobileserendipitytwo@gmail.com or going to the website serendipitytwo.com.

Information about the downtown ice cream shop can be found at serendipity.com.