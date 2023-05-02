Terry Ward 1948 - 2026

Terry Ward was born May 21, 1948, in Newberg, Oregon, to Harold L. Ward and Mickie Joan Ward. He passed away April 18, 2026, in McMinnville, Oregon.

He grew up going to Newberg schools and graduated from Newberg High School in 1967. A few months later, on August 7, 1967, he joined the Marine Corps because he said the country was at war, and it was the thing to do. He was shipped out to Camp Pendleton in California, where he completed basic training. Soon afterward, he was sent to Infantry Training Regiment, where the Marines taught him how to fire an M60 machine gun.

Terry met Linda in early 1966 on a blind date; they ended up getting married on April 12, 1969. They welcomed their first born, Sean, in 1970, and welcomed their second born, Theresa, in 1973.

In 1968, Terry landed in Vietnam and served in the Tet Offensive. He eventually was promoted to machine gunner. He was wounded by an explosive device, leaving shrapnel in his body. Due to his wounds, he was transferred to a hospital in Japan and was there for a few months. While in the hospital, he met Gypsy Rose Lee, a famous burlesque entertainer. After he recovered, he received orders to report to California to be a rifle and pistol instructor.

Because of Terry’s injuries, he was eventually honorably discharged from the Marine Corps in 1969. Terry received multiple awards including: two Purple Hearts, The Presidential Unit Citation (PUC), and The Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross, and many more.

After the military, he got his job back at Naps IGA in Newberg and ended up as manager. Terry joined the Newberg Police Reserves for about 1 ½ years and eventually moved to McMinnville and joined the McMinnville Police Department in 1972. He worked patrol for four years, then was promoted to detective investigations. Eventually, he obtained the rank of Sergeant of Detective Investigations for 16 years. After, he was promoted to Lieutenant for about six years, retiring in October of 1998.

When he got out of the police force, he worked as a co-manager of the American Legion Post 21 in McMinnville. At the same time, he worked as a private investigator for about a year. After leaving the American Legion, he became a bartender at Scottie’s Bar in McMinnville. He then started working at the liquor store. Afterward, he went back to the American Legion and became the Commander, Manager, Cook and Bartender. He selflessly dedicated 38 years of his life to the American Legion Post 21 in McMinnville.

After many years of dedication to working, he finally retired, and he and his wife Linda enjoyed being outdoors. They loved to camp, hunt, fish, go crabbing, RV traveling, and spending time at the coast with their family and friends. They were married for 52 years before Linda passed from cancer in 2021. Terry also loved sitting in his man cave at home and watching his birds.

Terry was diagnosed with cancer in 2023, and fought a long, hard, and brave battle.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack; sister, Glenda; nephew, Jackie; grandson, Brenden; and wife of 52 years, Linda.

Terry is survived by his sister, Joan; son, Sean (Jen); daughter, Theresa (Robert); grandchildren, Ari (Ronnie), Arryin (Tim), Sierra, Chace (Matthew), Derrien (Teri), Tahlia and Riyan (Morgan); great-grandchildren, Eden, Parker, Ezra, Hadley, Emmie, and Avery; as well as many other beloved family and friends.

His Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2026, in the Leslie Lewis Pavilion at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds.

In honor of Terry, please wear green. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com