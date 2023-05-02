Randall "Randy" Earl Waite 1953 - 2026

In loving memory of Randall Earl Waite.

Randall "Randy" Earl Waite, a man of integrity and heart, passed away with family at his side at Fircrest in McMinnville, Oregon.

Randy was born in Boise, Idaho, and spent his youth in Arco, Idaho, and in California. He served with the Navy Seabees from September 14, 1972, to September 13, 1976.

Randy grew up appreciating the simple things in life. He was well known in every community he lived in. He had an unwavering kindness, ability to connect with all people and make them smile. Randy took pride in building, creating, and fixing everything. He loved the outdoors; driving the backroads, hunting, camping, fishing, and photography. He had a love for astronomy. He was devoted to his family, making sure they were loved, safe, and happy. He found his greatest fulfillment in the quiet moments at home and the enduring bond he shared with his wife.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, George and Carol Waite; his sister, Suzanne; and his best furry friend, King, the Tibetan Mastiff.

Randy is survived by his wife, Peggy; siblings, Nick, Jill, and Cindi; his children, Rus, Jessica, Lashawna, and Dylan; his grandchildren, Tanner, Paris, Brees, Adhoah, Kaelan, Sam, Elijah, Brigitte, Griffin, Elliott, and Emmylou; with one great-grandchild on the way! Also, his extended family, including relatives, close friends, and his Seabee brothers.

Randy will be remembered as the man who could fix anything and an aficionado of all things history. He always had a story to tell, as a lesson to learn or a laugh to be had; there was never a lack of words or actions to support a situation. Randy had such a genuine smile that started with his eyes and moved through his body until it captivated your soul and set you in the right direction. He touched the hearts of everyone he interacted with and spread joy wherever he would go.

There is no true way to describe how beautiful of a man he was and the impact he had on this world. Anyone who had the opportunity to know him was certainly blessed; Heaven has gained the most beautiful soul. His presence will be deeply missed by all, but his influence and memory will live on.

In lieu of flowers, we would be grateful if you would consider making a donation to Willamette Vital Health. This will benefit the non-profit hospice team who supported him and cared for him in his last months. This is a meaningful way to celebrate the life of love, support, and compassion that Randy also exhibited in his own life.

Randy's family would also like to express our heartfelt appreciation and love for the staff at Fircrest for accepting him as their own and for growing to love him as we all did.

Donations can be made online: donorservices@wvh.org., or by mail: Donor Services Willamette Vital Health Hospice Care, 1015 Third Street N.W., Salem OR 97304. Please put in your note: "Memory Of Randall Waite."