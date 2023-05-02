Ellen May Ewing 1946 - 2026

Ellen May (Lindell) Ewing was born April 24, 1946, in Bellingham, Washington, to Carl and Florence Lindell. She was the third youngest of seven children and the only daughter— lovingly protected and cherished within her family.

The family eventually settled on a farm south of Dayton, Oregon. Ellen attended Hopewell Elementary School and later Dayton High School. It was there she met the love of her life, Larry Ewing, whom she married on January 18, 1963.

Ellen embraced life as a young bride and soon-to-be mother in May of 1964. The premature birth of her daughter would profoundly shape her life’s purpose, leading her to become a passionate advocate for individuals with developmental disabilities. She dedicated her life to this mission through her early work in Special Education, followed by a career in Health & Family Services. Her commitment extended beyond her profession, as she volunteered as an area coordinator with Special Olympics, an organization close to her heart.

Ellen passed peacefully on March 7, 2026. She is survived by her daughter, Robin; her son, Adam; her daughter-in-law, Tracy; and her three grandsons, Garrett, Austin, and Evan. She is also survived by her three brothers and countless nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Macy & Son Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple in her honor.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics Oregon (Yamhill County program). To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com