Easter egg hunts planned this weekend

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In McMinnville, the McMinnville Lions Club will host its annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at Discovery Meadows Park, McMinnville. Children in four age categories, 0-3, 4-5, 6-7 and 8-9, can search for candy-filled eggs.

An adaptive egg hunt is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Willamette Elementary School for children with physical, developmental and intellectual disabilities and their families.

Linfield University’s Office of Alumni Engagement will host an egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Oak Grove. Children 10 and younger can line up starting at 9:45 a.m.

Life Care Center in McMinnville, 1309 N.E. 27th, will host an Easter egg hunt at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Vineyard Heights Assisted Living and Retirement Cottages, 345 S.W. Hill Road, McMinnville, also will host an egg hunt Saturday morning. There will be three starting times for different age groups: 10 a.m. for children up to 4 years old; 10:20 a.m. for those 5 to 7; and 10:40 a.m. for kids 8 to 12.

The McMinnville Kiwanis Club is offering to hide eggs in community members’ yards. Forty eggs will be hidden for $40, or 80 for $65. The deadline is Thursday, April 2. Proceeds benefit Kiwanis projects. Visit mcminnvillekiwanis.ejoinme.org/eggmyyard26 to register.

In addition, Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation will host its annual adult egg hunt for those 21 and older from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at The Preserve event center and Nines Golf Course, 9301 S.W. Bayou Drive, south of McMinnville. Cost is $45. For tickets, visit wvcancerfoundation.org or call 503-435-6592.

In other cities:

• Amity Fire Department will host an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday in Amity City Park.

• Buel Grange, 5970 S.W. Mill Creek Road, Sheridan, will host activities April 4 and 5. An egg hunt for children 2 to 11 will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday.

• The Carlton Fire Department will host an egg hunt for children through 10 years old at 10 a.m. Saturday in Wennerberg Park, the lower park in Carlton.

• Two annual Dayton FFA Easter egg hunts are planned Saturday. For children in third grade and younger, a hunt will start at 10 a.m. in city park; for those in fourth to sixth grade, the hunt will begin at 10:30 a.m. behind the grade school.

• The annual Grand Ronde Tribal Housing Department Easter Egg Hunt will start at 10 a.m. Saturday under the covered area of tribal housing on Raven Loop.

• Lafayette Community Church will host a community egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday in Joel Perkins Park for toddlers through fifth-graders.

• In Willamina, the Tina Miller Teen Club, 172 N.E. Fourth St., is planning an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

• Yamhill’s annual Easter egg hunt for children through 10 years of age will start at 10 a.m. Saturday in Beulah Park.