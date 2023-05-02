Robert Elmer Engelland 1936 - 2026

Robert Elmer Engelland, lovingly known as “Bob” to his friends and “Bonka” to his family, passed away February 24, 2026, at the age of 89.

Bob was born on Friday, September 18, 1936, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on his family’s farm. The family later moved to Oregon just before WWII began and resided in Amity, Oregon, during his school years, where he played football and basketball and graduated from Amity High School. But he spent the majority of his life in McMinnville, Oregon, where he built deep roots and lasting relationships within his community. At the age of 18, Bob proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served for eight years. During his time in the military, he traveled extensively and often shared stories of his adventures, including his time stationed in Iceland. He also fondly recalled owning a plane with three close friends, flying to Baja, Mexico, for marlin fishing.

Following his military service, Bob worked for Riverbend Sand and Gravel at a local rock quarry before going on to part own and operate the Westward Ho, a bar that became a well-known gathering place on Third Street in McMinnville. Bob had a passion for sports and was a devoted supporter of Linfield athletics and McMinnville High School, rarely missing an opportunity to cheer on his teams. He was also a dedicated fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks.

Outside of sports, he had a deep appreciation for air shows, classic cars, bald eagles, and the music of Ray Price, Tennessee Ernie Ford, Johnny Cash, and many more. Bob also enjoyed playing music with his steel guitar and bass guitar. Family was important to Bob. He cherished holidays filled with large gatherings, laughter, and shared meals. Summers were often spent in the sun, swimming with family at the Carlton pool. Known for his sense of humor, Bob loved quoting lines from old movies, often changing his voice to match the characters and bringing smiles to those around him.

Bob is survived by his brother, Gerald “Jerry” Engelland; daughters, Marla Allen and Sharon Beck; his grandchildren, Stephany Beck, Eric Beck, Jennifer Allen, and Michelle and Nicholas Hubbard; and his great-grandchildren, Aliviah, Nolan, and Maci. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Bob was preceded in death by daughter, Rhonda Engelland; sister, Jean Engelland; parents, Marjorie and Elmer Engelland; and both sets of grandparents.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2026, at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.

Bob’s legacy of storytelling, laughter, and love for his family will live on in the hearts of those he leaves behind. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com