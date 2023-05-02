Stanley John Gaibler 1942 - 2026

Stanley John (Stan) Gaibler was born on Friday, August 28, 1942, in Newberg, Oregon. He was the second child of Lawrence and Martha (Weisshaar) Gaibler. Surrounded by the ones he loved most, he quietly passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, after sustaining injuries from a farm-related accident. He was 83 years, six months, and 24 days of age.

Stan attended grade school in Dundee and graduated from Newberg High School in 1960. He went on to attend Oregon Technical Institute (OTI) in Klamath Falls, where in 1962 he received a degree in Diesel Technology.

Upon graduating from OTI, Stan started as a trainee mechanic for Wood Tractor Company in Portland. After a layoff in 1962, Stan’s employment history took a winding path when he met Ken Austin Jr. at Williams Air Control. After a few more job changes, most involving assembly, machining and model making, he eventually ended up at A-dec in 1971 doing production work in the machine shop. His career at A-dec had him working in a few different areas when he ended his 29-year tenure in 2000, most of them as the supervisor of the Engineering Model Shop. His philosophy for supervising: “get the work in front of the people, then kick the rocks out of the way (clear the path), and let them do their job,” earned him great respect from those who worked for him and management.

On July 25, 1962, Stan married Cheryl Voss, an avid horse rider and the sister of his friend, Byron Voss. When they told Cheryl’s parents they were getting married, her father responded that “the horses go with her,” which led them to their property on Tangen Road. They welcomed daughter Staci in 1966, and son Mark in 1970. Six grandchildren completed their family.

Stan’s commitment to his family and community, and the value he placed on relationships, is key in understanding his legacy: always finding time to attend his children's (and grandchildren’s) school/after school events; mentoring and supporting Mark’s agricultural endeavors; serving his community as a volunteer firefighter (retiring after 20 years at the rank of Captain); serving 36 years as a member of the Newberg Rural Fire District Board of Directors; many years spent involved with local 4-H and FFA organizations and the Yamhill County Fair, and his lifetime commitment to his Lord through service in various capacities at Newberg’s Zion Lutheran Church.

Most of Stan’s relationships, however, centered around a simple pot of coffee. Many Saturday mornings were spent at the fire station, young children (and, later, grandchildren) in tow; hours spent in the lunchroom at A-dec mentoring and chatting, becoming the official coffee maker at Zion and, more recently, the host of Fireman’s Coffee Hour. When COVID put a halt to the retirees' meeting at the Newberg fire station, Stan started hosting the group in his shop. The mostly G-rated conversations were a time of relationship, community, world-problem solving, and coffee drinking with Stan seated next to the stove, keeping the fire burning and the coffee hot.

Stan is survived by his wife of 61 years, Cheryl; daughter, Staci (Steve) Weiler, Dundee; son, Mark (Marci), Carlton; grandchildren, Emily and Matthew Weiler, and Mitchell, Megan, and Michael Gaibler; sister, Gaynelle (Bill) Dressel, Tigard; brother, Douglas (Suzanne), Herndon, Virginia; brother-in-law, Byron (Sandi), Newberg; and many extended family members. Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Martha and Lawrence Gaibler; in-laws, Dale and Alice Voss; and grandson, Alex Weiler.

Memorial services will be begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Zion Lutheran Church, 301 S. River Street, Newberg. A reception will follow in the main lunchroom at A-dec, 2601 E. Crestview Drive, Newberg.

Memorial contributions can be made to "Tidings of Love" (previously Newberg Fire Dept. Toy and Joy), 418 Hulet Ave, Newberg, OR 97132.

In honoring Dad's dislike of wearing suits, the family is requesting that attendees "Dress Like Stan," a plaid work shirt and Levi's, or your best rodeo or county fair outfit.