Rachelle Joyce Rossback 1964 - 2026

Rachelle Joyce Rossback, 61, of Yamhill County, Oregon, passed away April 9, 2026, at home. Born July 18, 1964, in Hillsboro, Oregon, she spent the greater part of her life in Yamhill County, where she built a life centered on family, love, and creativity.

Rachelle is survived by her husband, Joseph Rush; her mother, Judith Ann Taylor; her sisters, Laura Lynn Fleck (Aaron) and Melissa Maureen Aker (John); her sons, Joshua Norman Gunther (Rachel), Jeremy James Gunther (Lindsay), and Jason Paul Gunther; her grandchildren, Mallory, Madison, Grayson, Taylor, and Henry Gunther; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Norman H. Rossback.

Throughout her life, Rachelle cherished time with family and friends and loved visiting the Oregon coast to watch the storms roll in. She had a lifelong creative spirit, always finding joy in arts and crafts and expressing herself through her many artistic pursuits — all reflections of the color and warmth she brought to everyone around her.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Macy & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, McMinnville, Oregon. A gathering of family and friends will follow the service at American Legion Post 21. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by all whose lives she touched.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com