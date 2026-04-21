HLC to vote on request for church demolition

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Comments
CubFan
I hope the HLC does the sensible thing and either deny this or at the very least make them scale it WAAAAYYYY back. 2nd Street is a main thoroughfare in town and this will congest it. Also, the scale of this proposed building exceeds neighboring buildings and is contradictory to the historic charm of downtown McMinnville. Additionally, even though they have planned for SOME parking, it isn't enough, and it will displace a lot where downtown employees and shoppers currently park. It's a bad idea all the way around.
leo
Twenty is Plenty, 72 apartments in that block is way too many. If the contractors won't settle for less, the church should get someone else to build a small apartment complex that fits the style of the neighborhood.