Ronald Lewis Pittman 1937 - 2026

Ronald Lewis Pittman, 89, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2026, in McMinnville, Oregon. He was born March 23, 1937, in Canton, Illinois. His family moved to Albany, Oregon, where he finished grade school and high school. He continued his studies at Oregon State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree.



While working as an OSU Extension agent in Hood River, he met Jeanne Craig. They were married on December 31, 1961, and soon moved to the family farm in Sheridan, Oregon. Ron grew crops and raised pigs. They raised four children and became very involved school activities. Ron served as a board member and board chair for the Willamina School District for many years. He was active in both the Sheridan United Methodist Church, then the Willamina Lutheran Church. After selling the farm in 1987, Ron continued to be involved in the agricultural community by serving as a Country Companies Insurance agent for over 25 years.



In McMinnville, he met Doreen Lybeck. They were married on February 18, 1995. The blending of families added four more adult children and additional grandchildren to love. Ron continued his public service as a member of the Kiwanis and Lions clubs, and as a board member for Yamhill Community Action Partnership (YCAP), Yamhill County Head Start, and Chemeketa Community College.



A man of deep faith, he will be remembered for his kindness and compassion for others, his steady leadership, and loving heart. He is survived by Doreen Lybeck Pittman, Chris Pittman (Miriam), April Mayers (Dave), Jason Pittman (Marsha), Marlo Pittman (Netshet), Lynda Lybeck-Robinson (Dennis), Marty Lybeck (Lauri), Tami Lybeck, Walter Lybeck (Kay); and many beloved grandchildren and great- grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2026, at McMinnville Cooperative Ministries. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

McMinnville Cooperative Ministries https://www.mac-coop.org/connections/

Or

Yamhill County Head Start https://yamhillheadstart.org/donate/