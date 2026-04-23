Feds recover $200k from Taste of India restaurant on Third

The division recovered $200,137 in back wages and assessed the employer $15,256 in civil money penalties for the willful nature of the violations, according to a press release.

The department found that the restaurant paid 19 non-exempt employees straight-time rather than the overtime rate of time and one-half for hours worked over 40 in a week. It also established an invalid tip pool, according to the release.

“Workers and employers can call the Wage and Hour Division with questions and requests for compliance assistance at its toll-free helpline, 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243),” the release states.

“Employers are encouraged to use the agency’s industry-specific compliance assistance toolkits to learn about their responsibilities under the laws enforced by the division. The agency’s PAID program offers employers an opportunity to self-report and resolve potential minimum wage and overtime violations under the FLSA, as well as certain potential violations under the Family and Medical Leave Act.”