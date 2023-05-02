Shelby Holbrook 1942-2026

Shelby Holbrook, 83, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2026. Born in Wasco,

California, to Albert and Audrey Hutchins, she later moved with her family to Oregon,

where she met the love of her life, Joseph Holbrook. They were married on December

20, 1958, and built a life rooted in family, hard work, and community.

In 1965, Shelby and Joe started their fresh market farm, which they proudly operated for

more than four decades. Shelby had a deep love for her family and was known to many

as “Nanny,” a name that extended beyond her grandchildren to include their close

friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, in 2007.

She is survived by her daughters, Marla Harding and Lisa Holbrook, both of

McMinnville; her grandchildren, Matt (Melanie), Nick (Laura), and Taylor; and six great-

grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on May 2 at 12:00 p.m. at Hopewell Cemetery, followed

by a celebration of life at 1:00 p.m. at Unionvale Community Church.

Guests are welcome to bring a dish to share as we gather for a potluck-style meal

in Shelby’s honor.