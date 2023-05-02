Eldon Thompson

Eldon Thompson, 84, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2026, after a long battle with heart failure. He leaves behind a life richly lived and a family who loved him deeply: his devoted wife of 54 years, Lois; his sons, Eric (Chris) and David (Ai); his brother, Carl (Leslie); his sister, Elinor; and his four cherished grandchildren, Remi, Mia, Gunner, and Chase, who brought him endless joy and pride.

Eldon's life was defined by service, determination, and an enduring sense of purpose. Eldon graduated from McMinnville High School in 1959. He then attended Linfield College. After graduating from Linfield College with a degree in Business Administration, he answered the call to serve his country, earning his commission as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy in May of 1965. He served as a ship officer and later as the skipper of a swift boat in Vietnam from January 1967 to January 1968, an experience that reflected his courage, leadership, and commitment.

Following his military service, Eldon built a successful career marked by hard work and perseverance. He spent 13 years with IBM's Office Products Division, and later 16 years with Coldwell Banker Real Estate in downtown San Diego. Yet even after decades of professional success, Eldon remained driven by his entrepreneurial spirit. At 57, he fulfilled a lifelong dream by founding the San Diego Laundry Equipment Company, which he ran with pride and dedication for over two decades, continuing until health challenges required him to step away at age 79.

Eldon believed deeply in giving back to his community. For 45 years, he was a proud member of the San Diego Kiwanis Club. He also devoted his time and energy to the Salvation Army, serving on the Metropolitan Advisory Board and the Adult Rehabilitation Center Board, as well as contributing to their Property Committee.

His commitment to service extended beyond organizations; he was someone who showed up, who cared, and who made a difference wherever he went.

He also treasured the friendships and camaraderie he found in the many social groups he belonged to over the years, including the Bachelor Club of San Diego, AT&T (Aspiring Tycoons and Toastmasters), R&A (Rest and Aspiration), and the Good Olde Boys. These communities reflected his love of connection, laughter, and shared experience.

Above all, Eldon was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He lived with warmth, humor, and an unmistakable zest for life. His presence could light up a room, and his kindness left a lasting mark on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

He will be remembered not only for what he accomplished, but for how he made people feel: valued, welcomed, and cared for.

As his daughter-in-law Chris Thompson, whom he adored, so beautifully expressed, "Eldon truly lived life to the fullest. Nothing ever stood in the way of his optimism, his love of life, or his deep love of his family. He was funny, honest, big-hearted, giving, and jovial, and yes, sometimes a little ornery. He was a friend to everyone and, without a doubt, the beloved 'mayor' of the neighborhood."