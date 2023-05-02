Christine Feibel 1932 - 2026

Christine Feibel, a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a quiet force of love whose life spanned 94 years.

She was born January 7, 1932, to Adele Geier and Severin Kriegisch in the Czech Republic. She married her devoted husband, Emil Feibel, on March 25, 1955, in Frankfurt, Germany. They immigrated to the United States in 1958, and started a family in California. In 1968, they found their forever home in McMinnville, Oregon, which strongly resembles their birthplace.

Over the years, she witnessed history change, borders shift, and generations grow. Through it all, she carried with her a deep sense of resilience, tradition, and care—values that shaped not only her life, but all who met her. Her life was defined by the countless small, meaningful gestures and love given freely and without condition.

Oma’s warmth was often found in the kitchen. She made the best pancakes—truly one of a kind. It wasn’t just about the ingredients—it was her hands, her patience, the cast iron pan, and the love she poured into every meal. Baking was her language of love. Whether it was bread, cinnamon rolls, or something sweet, she gave to others in the most nourishing way she knew how.

Outside, her garden was another reflection of who she was. And when that garden gave back, she preserved it, through home canning, jars filled with the fruits of her labor. There were many moments of humor, too—especially when it came to Emil and his gardening contributions. When he proudly brought in overgrown cucumbers for her to pickle, she would roll her eyes in that familiar way, knowing full well those weren’t exactly what she had in mind. She lives on in the recipes we try to recreate, in the gardens we plant, in the care we show one another, and in the memories we hold close.

She understood something deeply important: how to create a home. Not just a house, but a place where people felt welcome, fed, and loved. The Peavine farmhouse was a gathering place where traditions were kept alive, where simple moments mattered, and where family was at the center of everything.

She leaves behind a legacy of strength, warmth, and quiet devotion: a life well-lived, and deeply loved.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; a sister; and her husband. She is survived by her three daughters, Christine Washington (Harold), Marika Feibel (Jason), and June Wolff (Eric); in addition to five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A rosary will be held at St. James Catholic Church beginning at 9:30 a.m., followed by the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice as she gave freely, too, for decades. Online condolences can be left at www.macyandson.com.

Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m., Monday, April 13, at the Chapel of Macy & Son.