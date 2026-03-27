March 27, 2026 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: March 27, 2026

All talk, no action

I was reading about Mayor Morris’ new program, “We care about kids.”

I hope it will be a program of action, not just words. Beyond the staged photo op with the mayor in a business suit, which doesn’t match the playground vibe or fun vibe at all, I haven’t seen a lot of action from her.

I hope her first actual initiative will be backed with support and funding instead of just talk and photos. All of us care about kids, but only some of us act.

Rachael James

McMinnville

Out of scale

The four-story, 72-unit apartment complex proposed for NE Evans and Second streets is way too much for that intersection and neighborhood. I appreciate the effort of the builders to create more low-income housing, but this size is not appropriate for the location.

Our neighborhood has apartment buildings of 12 units at Washington and Ford streets and 14 units at First and Johnson streets. That is the size new apartment buildings in the Co-op Ministry block should be.

Ellie Gunn

McMinnville

Not reliable

How about we stop naming things in honor of human beings?

Perhaps we could look to Mother Nature for inspiration instead. There are more than one million plants and animals that we know of, or we could go for weather phenomena.

Alternatively, we could do like we have done with storms and just use a first name — one that hasn’t been trademarked by anyone. Google says there are 29 million such names to choose from.

Humans are just too unreliable to be honored with the naming of a building or street or other such structure.

When I say humans, of course, I include corporations, as we have learned through the Supreme Court that corporations are people, too. May any of the new infrastructure being developed in this county be named for plants, animals or weather.

Judy Gerrard

Dayton

Change needed

The Yamhill County Board of Commissioners needs an upgrade. Fortunately, the upcoming May election gives voters clear opportunities to improve our county’s governance.

John Linder is challenging the incumbent Kit Johnston.

When elected, Johnston promised to govern for the good of all Yamhill County. However, his efforts have been disappointing.

For example, the county planning commission plays a crucial role in shaping the county through legally mandated land use processes. By its rules and procedures, it is required to represent the county as a whole.

However, Johnston packed the planning commission with cronies, associates and donors. As a result, that body is not functioning as it should.

The same warped process happened with the county’s Park Advisory Board. He has turned his back on grant money which would have helped fund the county’s Health Department.

Johnston worked against the Yamhelas Westsider Trail despite the overwhelming support of our community. His efforts to that end were predictable, given the efforts of a few large anti-trail donors to get him elected.

It is time for a change, and John Linder gives us on opportunity to make that change happen.

John has strong background in finance and is a confirmed supporter of jobs and business. However, he understands that in addition to a thriving economy, our county’s health department needs to use best practices and be fully financed; our county’s park system need to be expanded and better maintained; and failing to pursue grant money is just plain stupid.

Please join me in supporting John Linder for the good of Yamhill County.

Jerry Hart

McMinnville