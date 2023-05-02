Shirley Jean (Laird) Venhaus

Shirley Jean Venhaus, intrepid businesswoman, community volunteer, friend, mother, wife, wiseacre, adventurer, and all-around kick in the pants, died peacefully at age 89 at home with her daughters present.

Our mother covered so much territory in her life, geographically, socially, financially, philosophically. She was born and raised in Hayes County, Nebraska, and married Gene Venhaus on August 7, 1954. They went on to live in San Diego, California, Denver and Morrison, Colorado, Lake Elsinore, California, and McMinnville and Grand Ronde, Oregon.

She raised four children and two grandchildren, and made it look effortless. She taught school and worked at various office jobs, including a long stretch at our family excavation business. She decided 55 was the perfect age to start selling real estate and did so for the next 30 years.

Shirley was a Cub Scout den mother, an election board volunteer, and served as president and active member of two historical societies. An example of her effort is the Yamhill County History Museum, which she worked tirelessly to bring to fruition.

Our mom traveled extensively, but not always far. Wherever she lived, she would visit every museum, park, cemetery, restaurant, famous and not-so-famous landmarks and events, and slightest points of interest. She was always ready to go, to say yes, to have fun.

Honestly, whatever Shirley was doing? She was having a better time than most people ever could. Mom just loved to see and do, to learn and change, to explore, to converse, and to laugh.

Like our father, Mom was incredibly courageous--braver than most around her who might be younger or stronger. Her work ethic was unrivaled. Her deejaying skills were the life of the party. Her sense of humor? Legendary.

Shirley rose above circumstance to create a life of joy and success. If life gave her lemons? She’d make lemonade, sell it, and use the profits to buy a windmill, an outhouse, a new tattoo, or tickets to ZZ Top. Her optimism was perpetual and contagious.

Shirley and Gene were the coolest people to ever grace the planet.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; son, David; and horse, Sparkle. Son Greg; daughters, Shannon and Shea; granddaughters, Tonya and Tara; and endless friends and family continue on in her absence. She left the world a better place than she found it, and we will be forever grateful.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.