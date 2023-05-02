Kevin Michael Drew 1958 - 2026

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2026, at Unionvale Countryside Community Church, 18725 S.E. Wallace Rd., Dayton, OR 97114.

The family would love to see family and friends joining them in sharing memories, love, and laughter as we celebrate and honor Kevin’s life with us. If anyone has pictures to share, please reach out to the family.