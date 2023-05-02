Paul Gene Fuchs Sr. 1946 - 2026

Paul Gene Fuchs Sr. passed away April 21, 2026, in McMinnville, Oregon, at the age of 79. He was born September 26, 1946, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Charles Fuchs and Frances Six.

Paul spent his early years in McMinnville, where he graduated in 1965 from McMinnville High School. Shortly after completing his education, he proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army.

In his leisure time, Paul found great joy on the golf course, as golfing was one of his favorite pastimes.

He is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Jenelle Fuchs-Suarez; his son, Paul Fuchs Jr.; his brother, Charles Fuchs; and his sister, Rhonda Fuchs. Paul also leaves behind three cherished grandchildren, Mariah Suarez-Wuellner, McKenna Suarez, and Tristan Williamson.

Paul was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Michael Fuchs and Frederick Fuchs; his sisters, Roberta Nourse and Constance Fuchs; and a great-granddaughter, Emerson Wuellner.

A Celebration of Life will be held at noon, Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the American Legion, 126 N.E. Atlantic St., McMinnville, OR 97128.