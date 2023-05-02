Joyce Siegel 1936 - 2026

Our hearts are filled with gratitude and sorrow as we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Joyce Lenore Siegel. She was surrounded by her loving family on the morning of April 20, 2026, at the age of 89.

Friends and family can all attest to the fact that "Joyce was a force of nature." She was unyielding and unforgettable! Her exit from this world was done on her terms; tempered with understanding and acceptance of the cycle of life and nature.

She was born in the final years of the great Depression in Primrose, Nebraska, on November 8, 1936, to Frank and Helen Flamme. The common sense values and ethics of that time period never left her.

It was on a cool crisp evening in 1954, during a football game in Albany, Oregon, when she met a handsome, intelligent and polite young Oregon State University student by the name of Richard Siegel. He would later become her knight in shining armor who continued to exhibit his love and devotion to her his entire life.

Joyce was preceded in death by her beloved husband; and two grandchildren, Christian and Nicholas Barnes.

Joyce is survived by her 2 daughters, Carolyn Rendon and son-in-law Richard Rendon, Catherine Barnes and son-in-law Raul Murphy, and two grandchildren, Gabriel Barnes and Angela Rendon. She has three great grandchildren, McKenize Barnes, Bently Barnes and Theo Frank.

She was employed in the 1970s and '80s in the McMinnville School District, and later worked in two wine tasting rooms in Yamhill County during a time when the Oregon wine industry was emerging as a global force. She often shared her many treasured memories of that time period with friends and family whenever a good bottle of wine was present at the table.

She was a member of Master Gardeners, and volunteered at the McMinnville Public Library, as well as the McMinnville ReStore for Habitat for Humanity.

She was an avid reader and book club member, and could always be found on her back patio with a good book on a warm sunny afternoon.

Her friends and neighbors were fiercely important to her as well as the people that helped her with the maintenance of her lovely home, garden and yard. She frequently expressed her love and appreciation for the fact that she was surrounded by an amazing and supportive community of loving and precious people who lived within her own neighborhood. Their concern and diligent pact of "looking out for one another" meant the world to her.

Joyce was looking forward to attending the wedding of her third grandson, Gabriel, to Emily Monroe this summer. Her family will take solace in knowing that Joyce will now be there in loving spirit and honor.

In lieu of flowers, we suggest the following donation options in her memory: McMinnville Public Library, Homeward Bound Pets, or Habitat for Humanity.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2026, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, 135 N.E. Evans Street, McMinnville, Oregon.

A reception will be held immediately afterward, at 2 p.m. at The Grand (Historic Ballroom) located at 325 N.E. Third St. McMinnville

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.