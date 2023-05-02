Marlyn Fay Lyn Harding 1943 - 2026

Marlyn Fay (Lyn) Harding, surrounded by her family, stepped into the loving arms of her Saviour on April 14, 2026 in Dayton, Oregon. She was 82 years old.

Born August 17, 1943 in Fargo, North Dakota, to Robert and Lydia Clemenson, she was the youngest of 14 children. As a young child, she and her family moved to Oregon, living in Lafayette through some of her grade school years, and then moving to Lynwood, Washington.

In the early summer of 1960, while visiting her sister in Medicine Lodge, Kansas, she met her future husband, Robert (Bob) Harding. Lyn and Bob were married on July 19, 1960, in White Sulfur Springs, Montana. They made a home for nine years in Medicine Lodge, Kansas, and had three children, Robert Lee, Cynthia Lynn, and Susan Carole, before moving to Dayton in 1969.

Lyn was an active member of the Dayton Christian Church for over 30 years before her illness kept her at home. She enjoyed volunteering at church doing VBS, Communion, women’s ministries, and Bible studies.

To her grandchildren, she was Memaw and Meemoosh. She loved spending time with them, playing games for hours. She would always dress them in Papa's “Angel Shirts” to sleep in. She loved the Oregon coast, Keiko the Whale, and spending time with her best friend and sister, Nancy Sweeney. They had matching treadmills in her garage where they would laugh and exercise together.

She was a very talented artist. She loved fashion, anything that sparkled, interior design, tole painting, scrapbooking, making jewelry, and arranging flowers. She kept a beautiful home and yard that showcased her many talents. She loved garage sales and Goodwill and could find treasures no one else could.

Lyn was preceded in death by her father; her mother; five brothers; and six sisters. She is survived and missed by her husband of 65 years, Bob Harding; her son, Rob Harding (Kelly); her daughters, Cindy Harding (Robin), and Susan Coblentz (Darryl); seven grandchildren, Robi, (Jesse) Tom, (Katrina) Kaylyn, (Nate) Kevin, (Rebecca); Marcie, Tyler, (Brittany) Terran, (Daisy); 16 great-grandchildren; her brother, Howard Ellingson; her sister, Joann Penrose; and countless nieces and nephews.

Her family takes great comfort in knowing that she is at peace with Jesus and has more joy than her heart can hold.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Dayton Christian Church, 520 Church St., Dayton, Oregon.

Condolences can be left on her memorial page at macyandson.com.