Ida "Nana" Jones Cutright 1927 - 2026

Ida “Nana” Jones Cutright was born May 18, 1927, in the Liverland community of Liverpool, England. Her parents were Beatrice and William Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents; her six older brothers; one older sister; three younger sisters; two sons, Terrance and Raymond Cutright; and her husband, Roland Cutright. She is survived by her daughters, Beatrice Anne Cutright Staser, and Irene Newton; her grandchildren, Mike, Ben, Terry, and Jina Oravetz, Jennifer and Elizabeth Cutright; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews in England.

Ida always spoke of her childhood in England with happiness and fond remembrance. She loved and excelled at school. Being the fiery redhead she was she earned the nickname "Hellcat" from her brothers. She helped her mother in the shop that was part of their house. When WWII broke out, she was one of the few of their family who learned the ration coupons. She prided herself on having a sharp business mindset.

Ida met Roland “Tex” “Bud” Cutright while walking home with her sister during the blackout of WWII. He was an American soldier stationed in Liverpool. After about three weeks of courtship, Bud proposed with a dollar bill, which they both signed. Ida became a GI bride on September 12, 1945, when she and Bud wed. After the war ended, Ida stayed in England to help care for her dying father. After he passed, she made the voyage by ship to the United States at 19 years old. Ida and Bud settled in Banks, Oregon. In 1948, they welcomed their daughter, Beatrice Anne Cutright. In 1950, Ida returned to England because her mother was dying. She returned to the U.S. after her mother passed.

Over the years, she and Bud built multiple houses, owned rentals, and had a variety of farm and domestic animals. Throughout their lives they lived in Banks, Forest Grove, Gaston, Yamhill, and Carlton. Ida’s main passion was being a mother. She was able only to have her one daughter, so she and Bud went into foster care. They gained their second daughter, Irene, and adopted three boys, Raymond, David, and Daniel. We believe they had over 70 children go through their home, and Ida always made sure they were better off when they left her care. At one point, they had 13 children in the house, and they were all cared for and loved.

In her golden years, Ida and Bud continued to deal in real estate. Ida continued to care for children, but this time it was babysitting her grand- and great-grandchildren. She and Bud did return to England for a visit for their 50th wedding anniversary. She was known as the listener, advice-giver, and confidant to anyone who needed a shoulder to lean on. She will be forever loved and deeply missed.

Ida wished to be cremated. We will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date. Please follow the Facebook page for upcoming details. The page is called "Celebrating the Life of Ida Jones Cutright".

The link is: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1KpPPyzVhM/

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