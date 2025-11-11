County sets public hearing for trail

In October, the board of commissioners directed staff draft a repeal ordinance that would remove the trail from the county’s Transportation System Plan as a future project. The planning commission and board are required to approve the removal, according to Planning Director Ken Friday.

The trail ordinance was approved in 2012. It updated the TSP to “acknowledge the future use of a 15.25-mile section of Union Pacific Railroad right-of-way between McMinnville and Gaston as a bicycle and hiking trail.”

The planning commission will take public testimony at the hearing and make a recommendation to the board, which will then hold an additional hearing and vote on modifying the ordinance.

Since the October meeting, there has been a steady stream of opposition through public comments submitted to the board. Commissioner Bubba King has also expressed concern about the speed of the decision, following decades of discussions on the proposed trail.

King said last week he’s heard from “countless” residents upset about the decision.