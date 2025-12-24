PAC awaits ruling on trail ballot petition

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
toddsadlo
Time is clearly of the essence in stopping the current anti-trail dominated board from removing the publicly-owned trail corridor from the county comprehensive plan and selling enough of it to prevent a trail from ever being built without first condemning the privately-owned gaps back. What convoluted nonsense commissioners Kit Johnston and Mary Starrett are trying to pull this time.
Mary claims the trail violates "property rights" when in fact the trail is owned by the public whose rights should be paramount.
Kit apparently thinks somehow a public trail, of the kind that cross hundreds or even thousands of miles of farmland across the country, will significantly limit or prevent farming adjacent to the sixty-foot wide road-like corridor. If past litigation gives any clue, Kit's farm buddies along the trail (a handful of them) claim a trail will stop them from spraying paraquat on their filberts. Paraquat is an herbicide used extensively in farming across the country and is highly regulated. Farmers never had the right to spray or allow drift of any herbicide or pesticide onto neighboring properties, roads or trail corridors. The vast majority of farmers know that.
There is no reason to remove comprehensive plan protection from a publicly-owned trail corridor other than to end public ownership and break it up. In next May's primary, voters should remember the kind of nonsense coming from this board's majority, and vote accordingly.