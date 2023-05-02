Mark White 1952 - 2025

Mark White passed away December 21, 2025, in McMinnville, Oregon. He was born October 27, 1952, in Los Angeles, California.

He is survived by his wife, Anita, at their home in Carlton, Oregon; his daughters, Julie Pool (Greg), Jenna White (Erick Ornelas), and Jacqueline Shalloup (Kyle); his brother, Paul White (Deborah); seven grandchildren, Axel James, Gavin, Rilyn, Lexa, Adria, Xela, and Amaya; as well as nieces and nephews in Orange County, California.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 10, 2026, in the lower-level "Foundry" at Church on the Hill, 700 N.W. Hill Road. A reception will follow the service.

Mark was widely known for his cheerful refrain of, "five bucks, five bucks, five bucks," a line that made people smile. In that spirit, and in lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in multiples of five dollars to the Food Pantry at Hope On the Hill, where Mark often volunteered.