Elizabeth Pratt 1950 - 2026

Elizabeth “Liz” (Limbic) Pratt, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away February 8, 2026, at the age of 75.

Elizabeth was born September 18, 1950, to Manuel and Dolores Sablan. She married Gordon Pratt in 1974, and they shared 51 years of marriage.

Liz was an avid bowler for many years, participating in leagues and serving in leadership roles within the bowling community. She also dedicated several years to working with the local school district, where she supported children, including many with special needs.

She is survived by her husband, Gordon Pratt; her son, Darrell Pratt; her daughter, LeVonne Flannery; her grandsons, Michael and Robby; her brothers, Rudy Sablan and Delbert Sablan; and her sisters, Viola Sablan and Delia Dado.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Dolores Sablan; and her sisters, Nora Sablan and Mildred Torres.

Elizabeth will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

