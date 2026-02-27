By Jeb Bladine • President / Publisher • February 27, 2026 Tweet

Jeb Bladine: Humiliating insults a staple of Trump presidency

This week’s State of the Union address by President Donald Trump was one for the ages.

At 108 minutes, it was the longest in recent history. The speech featured typical Trump showmanship; promoted limited legislative agendas without specifics — drug prices, insider trading and voter proof of citizenship; and touted “the greatest economy we’ve had in the history of our country” and the “Golden Age of America” by citing economic markers that aren’t delivering financial stability to an estimated 200 million Americans.

The president, did, however, produce an inspired ploy for made-for-midterm-political-ads. He challenged all members of Congress to stand if they agreed with the fundamental principle that “the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.”

Whatchamacolumn Jeb Bladine is president and publisher of the News-Register. > See his column

Congressional Democrats, committed to rejecting stand-and-cheer responses to Trump, remained seated for two minutes while Republicans cheered and the president jeered. “You should be ashamed of yourselves,” he said as the cameras rolled, and we’ll likely be watching that scene ad infinitum in 2026 congressional campaigns.

The Democrats apparently lacked inside intelligence on the speech. Otherwise, one might immediately have stood up and screamed, “Democrats, stand up if you believe that the American government should protect American citizens and also protect the constitutional rights of all people in the United States.”

Democrats could have stood and cheered right along with the Republicans, leaving the president flummoxed at producing a quick-witted retort and a new “gotcha” question for the campaign trail.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s stunning verbal assault on U.S. Supreme Court justices this week continued the president’s bewildering array of highly offensive personal attacks on people who have had the audacity to disagree with him.

Trump called two of his Supreme Court appointees an “embarrassment to their families” for siding with the majority opinion about presidential authority to establish tariffs. He said three other justices who voted against him are a “disgrace to our nation” and “fools and lapdogs for the RINOs and the radical-left Democrats.”

The president said all justices in the majority were “very unpatriotic and disloyal to our Constitution,” and accused the court of being “swayed by foreign interests.”

It reminded us of past debasing insults delivered by our Commander in Chief:

“You gotta see this guy,” accompanied by humiliating physical mockery targeting Journalist Serge Kovaleski, who suffers from a disease affecting the joints and causing muscle atrophy.

“He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured,” Trump said about the late Sen. John McCain.

“Maybe, he’s looking up,” after recounting that Debbie Dingell, widow or long-serving congressman and WWII veteran John Dingell, said her late husband, was “looking down.”

“An absolute conflict” because he is “of Mexican heritage,” characterizing U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who was presiding over one of many lawsuits against Trump business activities.

Pointing at Democratic members of Congress this week, Trump roared, “These people are crazy. I’m telling them they’re crazy.” That’s relatively tame but, unfortunately, the president extends that thought to all who disagree with him.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.