Wastewater plan likely to carry rate, SDC hikes

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Bigfootlives
No, the city is not 'earning' $5 million dollars. The city doesn't earn anything. It takes money from its citizens. The $5 million is for the Winetopia dumpster fire RB Rubber property. If the citizens had not thrown a fit, I have a feeling that right about now, we would be giving that property away for free in exchange for an overpriced wine hotel.
Why does the city continue to pay for one-time events (sewer upgrades or expansions) by pushing permanent recurring fees/taxes/SDC? The city will try again to get us to pass a $100 million bond for a swimming pool, but $300 million for city sewer upgrades and repairs is a bridge too far?