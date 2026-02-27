By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

Wastewater plan likely to carry rate, SDC hikes

Comments

Bigfootlives

No, the city is not 'earning' $5 million dollars. The city doesn't earn anything. It takes money from its citizens. The $5 million is for the Winetopia dumpster fire RB Rubber property. If the citizens had not thrown a fit, I have a feeling that right about now, we would be giving that property away for free in exchange for an overpriced wine hotel.

Why does the city continue to pay for one-time events (sewer upgrades or expansions) by pushing permanent recurring fees/taxes/SDC? The city will try again to get us to pass a $100 million bond for a swimming pool, but $300 million for city sewer upgrades and repairs is a bridge too far?

