Trail removal gets first reading

Comments
Otis
"A reading from the book of Idiocracy"
LieslForve
Mary said the County tried to address the LUBA remands and could not get it done. Did she really mean to say we stopped trying to address the matter once her anti trail partner came into office in 2021?
I am a firm believer that the exclusive farm use issues can be resolved with sincere efforts by all stakeholders. We should not give up this once in a generation opportunity.