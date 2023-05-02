Heidi Marie Strand 1978 - 2026

Heidi Marie Strand, 48, of Brush Prairie, Washington, passed away February 5, 2026. Born January 4, 1978, in Carmichael, California, Heidi lived a life marked by love, resilience, and a gift for bringing people together.

Heidi was mostly raised in Grants Pass, Oregon, then spent time in Phoenix, Arizona, before returning to Oregon. She later finished high school in McMinnville, Oregon, attending McMinnville High School, and after graduation moved to Portland. Heidi danced and she sang through her life. Heidi was wonderfully herself, and she lived big, doing everything to the fullest. Family and friends were everything to her. She helped anyone in need and loved throwing the best get togethers, celebrating any occasion.

Halloween was one of Heidi’s favorite holidays, and it was also when she met her husband, Jesse Alder. They were together for 10 years, and their story began over a corn dog, a small moment that became part of a love that grew deep and lasting.

This love Heidi so openly shared throughout her 48 years was given back tenfold during her journey through complicated health issues. When Heidi passed on February 5, 2026, she was surrounded by her amazing husband, Jesse Alder; father, Virgil Strand; mother, Sally Wright Davis; her bonus dad, Mike Davis; and her longtime friend, Shannon Holt.

Heidi is survived by her husband, Jesse; father, Virgil Strand; stepmother, Donna Strand; mother, Sally Wright/Davis; bonus dad, Mike Davis; her parents-in-law, John Alder and Cathie Alder; brother, John Strand; stepbrothers, Nicholas Davis and Caley Davis; sisters, Katrina Slye and Cinda Bitz; stepsister, Angel Galluzzo; and many beloved cousins; nieces; nephews; aunts; and uncles.

Heidi was preceded in death by her uncle, Bob Davis; her uncle, Doug Warner; and her grandmothers, Margaret Strand and Marion Lauren, all of Sacramento, California; grandmother, Alice Basinger of Grants Pass, Oregon; stepdad, Jeff Wright McMinnville; grandmother, Marietta Wright of Dayton, Oregon; aunt, Darlene McCoy of Grants Pass; uncle, Don McCoy of Grants Pass; nephew, Pat McCoy of Grants Pass; uncle, Ron McCoy of Grants Pass; grandfather, Base Basinger of Grants Pass; sister, Shelli Young of Grants Pass; brother, Ben “Johnny” Alder; and several other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life for Heidi will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2026, at The Loft Church, 405 Warner Parrot Rd., Oregon City, Oregon 97045. The building is also shared with The Connection Church at the same address.

To her mom, Heidi was and always will be her “babycakes.” If you knew Heidi, you knew that nickname came with a lifetime of love. Heidi will be deeply missed and forever loved.