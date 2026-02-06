By Jeb Bladine • President / Publisher • February 6, 2026 Tweet

Jeb Bladine: Challenges in a new chapter of city government

McMinnville, now embarked on a new chapter in city government, has challenges galore in areas of finance, operations, special projects and community trust. It begins with planning for a new budget year, which already has been promised to continue tax-and-spend programs that propagated so much public controversy.

The city, with a new, one-year mayor and an often-divided City Council, has named a new city manager. A look back at those leadership positions provides context to roller-coaster trials of city governance.

After 24 years and 28 years, respectively, Mayor Ed Gormley and City Manager Kent Taylor left those positions in 2009 (Gormley) and 2014 (Taylor). Those years of careful spending, steady progress and strong community partnerships slowly morphed into times of complications and snags.

One new city manager shattered internal morale throughout city government in less than two years; another, over eight years, manipulated the council and public into excesses of mission-growth, spending and taxation. During the past decade, four different mayors have presided over a variety of ever-changing and continuously delayed missions.

City governments in Oregon have long suffered from unfunded, state-imposed laws, compounded by their own lack of fiscal controls. Beginning in 2019, facing budget shortfalls, McMinnville adopted a series of highly controversial utility surcharges to finance general city government. That statewide trend evolved after courts declared the fees “not a tax on property” so long as enforcement targeted property occupants rather than using owner-lien mechanics.

Never mind that every piece of developed property needs water, electricity and sewer services, making those fees just another tax in sheep’s clothing.

The past decade saw city failure to carry out downtown urban renewal with timely affordability; confusing focus on various unfulfilled “legacy projects;” significant expansion of regulatory powers over private property; major growth in city employee counts and spending; excessive consultant costs; overpowering length of city operating documents that can confuse more than illuminate; and continuation of those controversial utility and other user fees.

Plus, in the past four years — assuming finalization of recent action by the city Budget Committee — a 57 percent increase in general city government taxes on residential, commercial and industrial properties.

Four years ago in this space we wrote: “Why are utility surcharges a bad idea? They simply represent a tax by another name. Unbound by legal limits, they are an easy, never-ending temptation to finance more government without public restraint, and the public will be reminded of that every month on every utility bill. Water & Light officials know this well. They understand the historic and future importance of maintaining a financial wall between general city budgets and municipal utility services.”

All that said, the city of McMinnville still has many strong and dedicated volunteer leaders, an engaged citizenry, and a lengthy history of responsible and impressive public and private accomplishments adding to local quality of life. There indeed is much to overcome, and today’s city leaders might best begin by tackling and resolving issues one-by-one instead of being buried by an ongoing avalanche of challenges.

