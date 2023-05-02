William Dean Stohr 1938 - 2026

William Dean Stohr, 88, passed away February 27, 2026. He was born January 4, 1938, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Dean proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and carried that same sense of duty and integrity throughout his life. Following his military service, he dedicated many years to working at Oregon City High School, where he became a respected and familiar presence in the community. He believed in hard work, responsibility, and supporting those around him.

Above all, Dean was a devoted father and grandfather who loved his family deeply. He is survived by his son and daughter, as well as his grandchildren, who will carry forward his memory and the values he instilled in them.

A public viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the Chapel at Macy & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 135 N.E. Evans St, McMinnville, OR 97128. Funeral services with military honors will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2026, at Willamette National Cemetery.

He will be deeply missed and forever loved.