Robert Calvin Johnson Jr. 1949 - 2026

Robert Calvin Johnson Jr., born February 25, 1949, passed away February 22, 2026. He is reunited with his beloved wife, Catherine Ann Johnson.

Robert was born in California, and lived most of his life in McMinnville, Oregon.

He is survived by his partner, Carol Gallagher; his sons, Ronald, Johnny, and Jason Johnson; his granddaughter, Sara Kelly; his grandsons, Phoenix and Brayden Johnson; and his great-grandson, Declan Kelly.

Robert had a lifelong passion for antiques and hot rods. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.