Melva Louise Semon 1941 - 2026

Melva Louise Semon, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at her home. She was 84.

Melva was born April 2, 1941, in Portland, Oregon, to Melvin and Martha (Fischer) Amburn. As a child, she enjoyed summers in Wallowa County visiting her grandparents’ ranch. She also spent weekends with her parents at Ocean Park, Washington, where she learned to love clam digging.

In 1959, she graduated from David Douglas High School. After graduation, while working at Meier & Frank in downtown Portland, she met and fell in love with a co-worker, Wayne Semon. They were married in Portland in 1959. Three children joined the family: Taunja, Wayne Jr., and Garry. In 1967, the family moved to McMinnville, where they have lived since, other than a couple of years they enjoyed living and fishing in Florence, Oregon.

A devout and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, this is where she found her greatest joy. Her home was made cozy with her love and expertise as a homemaker. She especially loved to garden, bake, quilt, crochet, and can her home-grown veggies.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Garry. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Sr.; daughter, Taunja (Dan) Roberts of Amity; son, Wayne Jr. of Klamath Falls; nine grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; family; and friends.