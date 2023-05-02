Carol J. Krieger 1942 - 2026



Carol Jean Knutz Krieger passed away January 26, 2026, with her family by her side. She was 83 years old. She was born November 26, 1942, in McMinnville, Oregon, to parents Richard and Helen Knutz. Her parents came from South Dakota to settle in Oregon before she was born.

Carol is survived by her husband, Dean; brother, Rick Knutz; two daughters, Jeanette Bird (Alan) and Jamie Bogh (Tony); as well six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Ron Knutz and Vick Knutz.

Carol grew up in McMinnville and Lafayette, Oregon. In 1961, she graduated from McMinnville High School. She attended beauty school and got her first job in Willamina, and started doing hair in McMinnville a year later. In 1962, she met Dean Krieger and married him on August 28, 1964, at St. James Catholic Church. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. Carol worked part–time as a hair dresser until 2013, when she retired.

Carol loved and took care of her whole family. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and traveling with her husband, Dean. They traveled around Oregon and a lot of neighboring states with their camper and boat or with the Fifth Wheel trailer. They enjoyed three east coast trips with groups of people from around McMinnville. She also got to use her passport to see Hong Kong, Mexico, England, Norway, and France. Her travels also included a couple of cruises.

She will be forever loved and remembered for her faith and concern for others.

Per her request, there will be no services, but the family will get together during the summer for a remembrance celebration.

