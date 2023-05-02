George Beryl Robertson Jr. 1943 - 2026

George Beryl Robertson Jr. wore many hats: son, brother, husband, father, journalist, editor, publisher, ombudsman, golfer, friend.

George is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Gratia Bezona Robertson; daughter, Karen Robertson-Fall (Terry); sisters, Helen Gale (Douglas), and Elise Fredrick (Thomas); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was a very good man and will be greatly missed.

There will be a viewing from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2026, at the West Valley Funeral Home, 108 N.W. Lincoln St., Sheridan, OR. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday March 7, 2026, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Sheridan.

A Celebration of Life reception to follow at the church hall.