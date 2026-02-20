Government budgets grow alongside limits on taxes

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Don Dix
What seems to be the problem? An automatic 3% raise every year would thrill most Oregonians, but not the state. It's never enough. The kicker has been under attack since it was passed. All that money collected, and they can't touch it - but damned if they aren't constantly trying!
Using the quickly escalating house prices recently as an example - if those 'limiting measures' were not enacted, just imagine what your yearly property taxes might be.
The government is in the business of spending as much of our money as they can get away with, and extract as much as possible, using any means. Limits are absolutely necessary!