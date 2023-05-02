Frank Howard Kline 1950 - 2026

Frank Howard Kline, 75, of Dayton, Oregon, passed away February 9, 2026, at the VA Hospital in Portland following a brief battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Born August 23, 1950, in Lynwood, California, Frank proudly served in the United States Army before spending most of his life as a self-employed entrepreneur. Over the years, he owned and operated several businesses, including a TV repair shop, furniture business, U-Haul dealership, and property management company.

Frank was married to the love of his life, Julie, for 51 years. Together they built a life centered on family, hard work, and adventure. He was a devoted father to Renee Baker and Ryan Kline, and a proud grandfather to Tayler, Virginia, and Addisyn Baker. He rarely missed a game, event, or barrel race, and loved showing up for the people he cared about.

Frank enjoyed working on his 10-acre “farm” and hazelnut orchard, traveling to Sunriver and Mexico, and spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered for his smile, patience, steady encouragement, and unwavering presence in the lives of those he loved.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 28, 2026, at Amity Christian Church.