Kimberly K. Heading 1957 - 2026

Kimberly K. Headings, born July 6, 1957, in Lebanon, Oregon, entered the world as a beautiful blessing to Merlyn and Sally Schrock. When she was two months old, she was lovingly adopted by her aunt and uncle, Allen and Iva Snyder, and raised in Portland, Oregon. Their home was filled with faith, warmth, and encouragement that shaped Kim into the gentle, compassionate woman we all knew.

During her time at Western Mennonite High School, Kim met Glen Headings, the love of her life. They were married on August 28, 1977, and built a family grounded in faith and deep devotion. Together, they raised three children, Harmoni, Lucas, and Christian, and Kim cherished her role as grandmother to Joshua and Margret.

Kim’s love of flowers was one of the purest expressions of her joy. Every bloom reminded her of God’s creativity, and tending to flowers brought her peace and spiritual connection.

Her compassion extended beyond her home: as an Activities Director at Mid‑Valley Rehab, Kim served adults with disabilities, helping them find purpose, dignity, and confidence. She lived her faith through kindness and service, touching countless lives.

Kim leaves behind a legacy of love, gentleness, and trust in God—a legacy that will continue blooming in the hearts of

all who knew her.