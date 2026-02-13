February 13, 2026 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Feb. 13, 2026

Get a real Republican

This moderate Republican has praised the News-Register many times and still thinks we are lucky to have a newspaper, left-leaning though it may be.

I have a criticism, though. It has to do with the News-Register now including columns by Jonah Goldberg, suggesting that because he is a so-called conservative, including his work makes the paper more fair and balanced.

I remember watching and listening to Goldberg when he was on Fox News several years ago. He’s not a conservative no matter what he or the News-Register claims.

I think the News-Register includes him under the guise of presenting both sides when he actually hates Donald Trump. In my opinion, this is false advertising.

I am disappointed in the News-Register. Get rid of him.

Get a real Republican voice in your paper. That would be the really fair and balanced thing to do.

A side note to the “Margarets” of the world:

I take it that “viewpoint” means giving your opinion — eloquent or not, right or left — no matter who does or does not agree with or like it. I suggest the focus should be on the issue presented, not the verbiage used.

Judy Hromyko

McMinnville

Work in tandem

The news articles and opinion sections of our local papers seem to center on the negative aspects of the federal enforcement of immigration law.

I believe we must consider a more difficult question: Why is this enforcement necessary in the first place?

We are either a nation of laws, where each citizen is granted equal rights under the law, or we are not.

Under the Biden Administration, the borders were swung wide open and millions let in without vetting or proper status. It was not legal, but done anyway.

Mostly, the press and the Democratic Party were silent. With the protection of “sanctuary status,” a very questionable legal term, these folks were granted medical care, education and, in some cases, cash support.

Many were good people unschooled in what it meant to be part of a constitutional republic. But some were criminals and some were revolutionaries.

I do not believe these illegals should be allowed to vote, be counted as part of our population for legislative purposes or be bounced in front of others who want to come in legally and have waited years to do so.

The federal government is trying to correct this, not an easy task.

Our taxes pay for federal, state and local police support. They should be working together to enforce the law, not at cross-purpose.

In states and cities where they are working together, there does not seem to be a problem. I pray here in Yamhill County we can learn from that example and not let things get out of hand, as it has in some areas.

Dennis Goecks

McMinnville

Rooted in racism

As a Christian and retired pastor, I must condemn the president’s recent Trump Social posting depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes.

While the video is only 62 seconds long, Trump claims he didn’t watch it to the end. (Really?)

And since he had nothing to do with it, he did nothing wrong, so has nothing to apologize for. (Really?)

To him, the Obamas are his enemies. Because he has publicly stated that he hates his enemies, he finds justification in such racist actions as this posting.

Many Christians of a certain type continue to support Trump. I call on them to declare his action something a follower of Jesus surely should publicly condemn.

Robert Thompson

McMinnville

Whose land?

What did the Native Americans call this land before it was stolen from them?

“Ours.”

Ann Helm

Lafayette

Odious racism

Trump’s disgusting and racist post — the one representing the Obamas as apes, which has now been deleted — is especially appalling coming during the opening days of Black History Month. His administration has gone out of its way to erase and belittle the contributions African Americans have made to the nation.

It is increasingly ominous that Trump should be reaching for the oldest and most odious of racist tropes, as he talks of nationalizing elections in American cities with large black populations. And it is insulting that he would try and blame this pathetic post on a nameless staffer, even though it came near midnight, which is his preferred time to post.

If someone else is responsible for this video, they should be identified and held accountable. If Trump himself made the post, then he should apologize to the Obamas and make amends. But I won’t be holding my breath.

We need to be focused on delivering a strong rebuke to Trump’s violent racist conduct at the one place that will hurt him the most – the ballot box in November.

Bernadette Hansen

McMinnville