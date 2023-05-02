Ted Eichler 1947 - 2026

Ted Eichler passed away peacefully on February 11, 2026, at home, surrounded by his family. He was 79.

Ted was born in McMinnville, Oregon, to Walter and Matilda “Molly” Eichler. He spent his early years in the small town of Yamhill, Oregon, with his five siblings until 1961, when his family moved to Hillsboro. In 1965, Ted graduated from Hillsboro High School. Soon after, Ted met Diana Vining, and they were married in October of 1966. Together they built a loving family, welcoming their first son, Fredrick “Fred,” in 1967, and their second son, William “Willie,” in 1968. Family life was filled with camping adventures, road trips, and motorcycle rides.

Ted was a highly skilled carpenter who framed many large commercial buildings in the Pacific Northwest and California. He took great pride in mentoring young men on job sites who wanted to learn the trade, and his guidance left a lasting impact both personally and professionally. Ted was widely admired for his generosity, kindness, and willingness to help others.

After retiring, Ted and Diana enjoyed traveling across the United States. They shared many memorable road trips, visiting historical landmarks and spending time with family and friends. Ted was well known for his love of history and his knowledge of fascinating facts. He also spent a lot of time stopping in to visit family and friends during his retirement years. His greatest joys were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ted was well known for his unusual and creative playhouses he built to challenge his framing skills. One of his favorite things to do was to join his nephews, brothers, sons, grandsons, friends, and so many others on countless hunting and fishing trips.

Ted is survived by his beloved wife, Diana Eichler; his two sons, Fredrick (Marianne) Eichler, and William Eichler; his grandchildren, Megan (Kevin) Thibeault, Anthony (Kayla) Eichler, Theodore, and Thomas Eichler; and his great-grandchildren, Marley and Macy Thibeault, and Waylon and Sunnie Eichler. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Matilda Eichler; and his siblings, Leslie Simms, Elinor Worley, Walter Eichler, Phillip Eichler, and Lucy Eichler.

