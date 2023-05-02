Ronald (Ron) Dale Camp 1972 - 2026

Ronald (Ron) Dale Camp, (also known as Buddy to some), passed away on Friday, January 30, 2026, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon. He was 53 years old. Born in Peoria, Illinois, on November 11, 1972, to Ronald Duane Camp and Joan Bernard-Forrey, Ron made his home in McMinnville in 1993, and went to work at IMS as a mobile crane operator and manager.

Ron is survived by his daughter, Alexis Camp, and his partner, Ami Cummins, both of McMinnville. He is also survived by his mother, Joan Bernard-Forrey of Clifton, Colorado; his father, Ronald Duane Camp (Shelley) of Prescott Valley, Arizona; sister, Rosalin Pribble (Keith); and brother, Robert Camp, both of Clifton.

Ron was a beloved partner, father, son, brother, and friend to many and an active member of his community. A devoted father, Ron deeply loved his daughter, Alexis, and is undoubtedly looking after her and keeping her safe even now. He will also be missed by many other relatives and friends in Oregon, Washington, Illinois, and Texas.

Ron had many interests and skills, which included fishing, collecting, and creating Star Wars memorabilia, repairing and restoring vehicles, and enjoying time with friends and family. As an accomplished grill master and kitchen cook, he prepared many memorable dishes at home and for gatherings of those close to him. In addition to these interests, Ron was a skilled do-it-yourselfer, and was currently involved in remodeling his home with partner, Ami. He was also an avid sports fan, and especially so of the Oregon Ducks.

In his career, he was a respected, talented, and skilled worker who could always be counted upon to go above and beyond what was expected by his employers. At the time of his passing, he was employed by Advanced Hydraulic Solutions, Inc. in Donald, Oregon.

Ron lived his life with joy and abandon, showing kindness, love, and a fun-loving spirit to all who knew him. He was always available to help friends and family when needed. He was truly a light in the life of many and whose existence made the world a better place. Ron leaves a legacy of wonderful memories to all who knew and loved him. His ready smile, humor, and joyful nature will bring a smile to all our faces as we each recall the special times we spent together with him.

A gathering to celebrate Ron’s life will be announced at a later date. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.