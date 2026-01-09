Protest, vigil planned in Newberg
Maduro and his wife were taken into U.S. custody on Saturday, Jan. 3, after Delta Force and other special operations captured the couple in their home.
Protest organizers argue the Trump administration has failed to recognize Venezuela’s national sovereignty and the limits of the U.S. constitutional powers of the executive branch.
Maduro has been indicted on charges of narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices in the Southern District of New York.
The protest will coincide with a vigil for Renee Good, a Minnesota woman who was fatally shot by an Immigration Customs and Enforcement agent on Jan. 7.
Comments
Otis
The 'Don’t Tread On Me' folks, that were inspired by the perceived tyranny at Ruby Ridge and Waco, have instantly shifted to 'Comply or Die'.
They gleefully applaud extrajudicial executions by ICE for anyone who doesn’t instantly submit to their 'authority'.
Masked ICE agents, dressed in full combat gear, armed to the teeth, are terrorizing our community. Smashing car windows, dragging people into the street, and injuring, detaining, and now....executing citizens. So far, over 30 people have died in ICE custody and they have illegally imprisoned over 200 US citizens.
Trump now has his "Wagner Group". ICE is now a police force accountable to no one...made up of damaged sociopaths, Jan6'ers, 3% er's, proud boys, prison guards, etc.
THAT....is tyranny.
Bigfootlives
Otis, that is a bunch of billschiff. Every bit of that is a lie. I would like to see you reliable sources, he’ll, I’d like to see the lefty, commie sources you’re using. Anything I say on these forums that is not an opinion I can back up with data. You lie!