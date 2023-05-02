Todd Alvin Blayney 1970 - 2025

It is with great sadness we announce Todd Alvin Blayney passed away December 28, 2025, in McMinnville, Oregon.

Todd was born June 1, 1970, to Gary and Carole Blayney. Todd enjoyed the adventures of life, being outdoors and was a master tinkerer. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Todd was preceded in death by his parents, Gary and Carole Blayney; and best friend, Jody Spencer. He is survived by his older brother, Darcy Blayney; and countless friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.