Some of those we lost in 2025

Comments
Angela Flood
Darrell Flood died June 3rd.
USAF Security Police veteran and long time volunteer with the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office - CERT, ARES and VRU.
Former Mayor and Citizen Advocate in Lafayette, Oregon.
Community Santa for many local area organizations, including several years as the parade Santa in McMinnville and Amity.