By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • 

Some of those we lost in 2025

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

Angela Flood

Darrell Flood died June 3rd.

USAF Security Police veteran and long time volunteer with the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office - CERT, ARES and VRU.

Former Mayor and Citizen Advocate in Lafayette, Oregon.

Community Santa for many local area organizations, including several years as the parade Santa in McMinnville and Amity.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable