Teresa (Wilbanks) Lammers 1953 - 2025

Teresa (Wilbanks) Lammers was raised in McMinnville, Oregon, graduated from McMinnville High School, and moved to Salem, Oregon, where she met Dean Lammers, who became her husband until his death. Dean preceded Teresa in death.

Soon after their marriage, the couple adopted a baby girl, Tauna Lammers. Teresa is survived by Tauna; two grandsons, Devin and Ethan; her brother, James Wilbanks; two nieces, Trisha Wilbanks and Sandra Wilbanks; as well as stepmother, Victoria Wilbanks, widow of Loyd Wilbanks, Teresa's father.

Teresa died peacefully at the Salem nursing facility where she had been a resident for approximately three years managing her dementia.

There will be a small graveside service only. Teresa's urn will be buried with Dean.

Belcrest Memorial Park, 1295 Browning Ave. S., Salem 97302