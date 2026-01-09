City moving forward with new Alpine site partner, affordable housing focus

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Bob
This certainly looks like a far better plan than Palindromes. But doesn’t it need about 100 more parking spaces? I drive Alpiine twice per week. There is absolutely zero off street parking between 8th and 14th - including McMarket. That area does have great potential. But that will be wasted if the city doesn’t force area landowners to pay for co-developing adequate parking for apartment renters, retail customers, AND EMPLOYEES.
Bigfootlives
It seems to me that nothing will spur development faster in a boutique, high end, wine, third street extension wannabe like 171 low income apartments. With not enough parking spaces. This is a perfect example of why city employees, councilors, mayors, and county commissioners for that matter, should be held criminally liable for the financial decisions they make.
I wonder what ever happened to that city audit the mayor campaigned on.