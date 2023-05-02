Jolene Margaret Holden 1943 - 2025

Jolene Margaret Holden, or "The Queen of Green," passed away peacefully on April 29, 2025, in Gresham, Oregon. She was 81. Born August 5, 1943, in Brownwood, Texas, she brought warmth and creativity into the world from the very beginning.



Known affectionately as "The Queen of Green," Jolene was a gifted seamstress whose hands were rarely still. She poured her heart into sewing garments that blended practicality with beauty and was especially known for creating Youglies—self-esteem dolls that carried messages of encouragement, peace, and love. These handmade treasures reflected her deep care for the needy and her desire to uplift those with special needs.



Jolene’s is survived by her two daughters, Jaime Smith and Aundrea Harris; granddaughter, Marley Smith; and grandson, Malachi Smith.

Her presence will be deeply missed.



May her memory bring comfort to those who knew and loved her.