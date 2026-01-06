Commissioners to consider fate of trail Jan. 22

The board will decide whether to remove the trail from the county’s Transportation System Plan, eliminating it as a future project.

The trail was originally included in the TSP in 2012, forecasting a bike and hiking trail on 15.25 miles of county owned land that was formerly a Union Pacific Railroad corridor.

Board Chair Kit Johnston introduced an item recommending its removal last October, and the planning commission in December voted 5-0 to do so. The board hearing is the final step before removing it from the TSP.

Last month, trail support group Trails PAC was approved by the County Clerk to proceed with two petitions that, if approved by voters, would preserve public access to the trail and require a vote before trail or park property is sold.

The hearing will be held at 10 a.m. in room 32 of the courthouse, 535 NE Fifth St. Interested parties can submit written comment to planning@yamhillcounty.gov or testify at the hearing, according to county staff.